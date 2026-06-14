Big Sixth Inning, Hope's Sacrifice Fly Give Drillers Walk-off Win

Published on June 13, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Tulsa Drillers News Release







Tulsa, OK - The sixth inning has been very friendly to the Tulsa Drillers this season. Tulsa has generated the more runs in the sixth inning this season than any other team throughout the Double-A level. On Saturday night at ONEOK Field, the Drillers used a big sixth inning against Wichita to erase a five-run, but the scoring did not stop there.

In the ninth, the Wind Surge's Kala'i Rosario hit a solo home run to tie the game, but the Drillers quickly responded as the first three hitters reached base in the bottom of the ninth. Zyhir Hope then delivered a sacrifice fly that gave Tulsa an 8-7 walk-off victory.

It marked Tulsa's fifth walk-off win this season and the second in the past three games.

The dramatic victory allowed the Drillers to remain 2.5 games ahead of Arkansas in the Texas League's North Division. Earlier in the day, the Travelers split a doubleheader against Northwest Arkansas.

Tulsa has just seven games remaining in the first half, while Arkansas has eight games left.







Texas League Stories from June 13, 2026

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