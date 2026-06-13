Naturals, Travs Rained out Friday

Published on June 13, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Northwest Arkansas Naturals News Release







NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR -- The Northwest Arkansas Naturals and Arkansas Travelers contest scheduled for Friday, June 12, was postponed due to rain. The result is a doubleheader on Saturday, June 13, beginning at 3:05 PM CT at Dickey-Stephens Park.

Coming off a loss on Wednesday, the Naturals were prepared to send RHP Steven Zobac to the mound for his first start of the 2026 season following an IL stint to start the season. The righty will throw in the first game of Saturday's twin bill, while LHP Hunter Owen will get the ball in the second game.

The Naturals continue to suffer weekly weather issues. The last time the club had a series that wasn't affected by weather was when the Travelers were at Arvest Ballpark in mid-May. Since then, every series NWA has played in has experienced some type of weather issue, ranging from delays to postponements and cancellations.

The Naturals and Travelers continue their series Saturday with the doubleheader before closing out the series on Sunday afternoon. NWA returns home to close out the first half of the season against the Tulsa Drillers on Tuesday, June 16, beginning at 7:05 PM CT.

As always, fans can catch all the action at home or on the road with the "Voice of the Naturals", Shawn Murnin, by tuning into the radio broadcast at www.nwanaturals.com or on the MiLB app.







Texas League Stories from June 13, 2026

Naturals, Travs Rained out Friday - Northwest Arkansas Naturals

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