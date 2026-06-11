Nats Win 5-4 in Extras to Even Series in Little Rock

Published on June 11, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Northwest Arkansas Naturals News Release







NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR - Connor Scott drove in the game-winning RBI in the 10th inning to lift the Northwest Arkansas Naturals (26-31) to a 5-4 win over the Arkansas Travelers (36-22) in extra innings Wednesday night at Dickey-Stephens Park in North Little Rock. The two teams continue their six-game set Thursday with a 6:35 PM CT first pitch.

The Naturals got the scoring started in the second inning, taking their first lead of the series. Spencer Nivens walked and went to third on Omar Hernandez's one-out single to left. Alberto Rodriguez grounded out to second, and Nivens scored to give NWA a 1-0 lead.

The advantage didn't last long with Arkansas plating a run off NWA starter Hunter Patteson, but two runs came around in the fourth to take the lead back.

Nivens walked and Daniel Vazquez was hit by a pitch, and with one out, Rodriguez singled to right, scoring Nivens. The Travs went to the bullpen, and Scott grounded into a force out at second, but he beat the throw to first while Vazquez scored to make it a 3-1 lead.

Arkansas clawed back a run in the fifth to make it a 3-2 game, and the Naturals plated another in the seventh to extend their lead to two, but Caleb Cali hit a two-run homer in the eighth to tie the game.

Neither team crossed in the ninth, forcing extras where Hernandez began the inning at second. Rodriguez popped out to third, but a wild pitch moved Hernandez in place for Scott ot lift a deep fly ball to center field. Hernandez tagged up and scored to give NWA a 5-4 edge.

Tommy Molsky threw the bottom of the inning and worked in and out of trouble. Michael Arroyo started the inning at second with Charlie Pagliarini walking to start the frame. The NWA defense turned a double play with Pagliarini moving to third, and Molsky intentionally walked Lazaro Montes. Caleb Cali drew a conventional walk, and Molsky got Nick Raposo to pop out to first for the final out of the game, giving the Nats their second win of the year against the Travelers.

Patteson, who held the Travs to two runs on six hits with two walks and three strikeouts over 5.0 innings, got a no-decision. Brandon Johnson earned his third hold of the year while Dennis Colleran Jr. (2-1) earned a win and a blown save after allowing two runs on a hit with a walk, and a strikeout over 2.0 innings. Molsky collected his third save of the season.

The Naturals and Travelers continue their series at Dickey-Stephens Park on Thursday with a 6:35 PM CT first pitch. Fans can catch all the action with the "Voice of the Naturals", Shawn Murnin, by tuning into the radio broadcast available at www. nwanaturals.com and on the MiLB app.







Texas League Stories from June 11, 2026

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