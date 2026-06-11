Travs Fall in 10 to Naturals

Published on June 11, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Arkansas Travelers News Release







North Little Rock, AR - The Arkansas Travelers rallied to tie from a pair of deficits on Wednesday night but ultimately fell to the Northwest Arkansas Naturals in 10 innings, 5-4. A pair of Traveler homers by Charlie Pagliarini and Caleb Cali aided in the comeback effort but the Travs never had the lead in the game. Pagliarini and Hunter Fitz-Gerald had two hits each. The Travs left the bases loaded in the bottom of the 10th despite drawing three walks in the inning after hitting into a double play.

Moments That Mattered

* Cali tied the game with a two-run home run in the bottom of the eighth inning with two outs.

* Northwest Arkansas scored in the top of the 10th thanks to a wild pitch and a sacrifice fly.

Notable Travs Performances

* 2B Charlie Pagliarini: 2-4, BB, run, HR, RBI

* RHP Jason Ruffcorn: 1.1 IP, H, K

News and Notes

* Arkansas hit multiple homers in a game for the 21st time this season and lost for just the third time in those games.

* Michael Arroyo had a nine game hitting streak snapped.

The series continues on Thursday night with LH Nico Tellache (2-3, 3.28) starting for Arkansas. It is the start of Barkansas Dizzys Weekend, a $3 Thursday and singles night. First pitch set for 6:35 p.m. The game will also be broadcast on 106.7 FM Buz2, MLB.tv, the Bally Sports Live App and the Milb First Pitch App.







Texas League Stories from June 11, 2026

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