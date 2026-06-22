Kade Anderson Wins 3rd Straight TL Weekly Award, 4th Overall

Published on June 22, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Arkansas Travelers News Release







Arkansas Travelers pitcher Kade Anderson was honored as the Texas League Pitcher of the Week for June 15-21 it was announced today by Minor League Baseball. It is the third consecutive week that he claims the award and fourth overall this season. Anderson fashioned his fifth consecutive scoreless start holding the Frisco RoughRiders to just two hits and a walk over six innings with eight strikeouts. The six scoreless frames extended his streak of consecutive shutout innings to 27.2. He earned the victory in Friday's game combining with two relievers on the team's minor league leading 11th shutout win of the season.

For the season, Anderson is 7-0 with a 1.02 ERA over 12 starts. In 61.2 innings pitched he has struck out 90 and walked eight. The 21-year old was drafted 3rd overall in the 2025 draft out of LSU. Across all of minor league baseball, he ranks first in ERA, WHIP (0.65) and OBA (.152) while sitting fourth in total strikeouts. He is a native of Madisonville, Louisiana.

The award for Anderson marks the eighth time a Trav has earned a TL weekly honor this season with the standout lefty accounting. Other previous awards have gone to LHP Nico Tellache, INF Caleb Cali, RHP Ryan Sloan and OF Lazaro Montes.

The Travs home at CHI St. Vincent Field at Dickey-Stephens Park for a six game series running from June 23-28 against the San Antonio Missions. Anderson is scheduled to start again on Friday night.

Founded in 1901, the Arkansas Travelers are the Double-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners and call CHI St. Vincent Field at Dickey-Stephens Park in North Little Rock home. The club is celebrating 125 Years of Travs Baseball in 2026. For all the latest information with the club and events at the ballpark, log on to travs.com or follow the Travelers on Facebook (/ArkansasTravelers), Instagram (@artravs), Threads (@artravs) and Twitter/X (@artravs). Dickey-Stephens Park is a cashless facility, and the Travelers have a clear bag policy for all events.







Texas League Stories from June 22, 2026

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