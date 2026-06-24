San Antonio Stifles Arkansas in Series Opener

Published on June 23, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Arkansas Travelers News Release







North Little Rock, AR - The San Antonio Missions took the opener of the second half of the season from the Arkansas Travelers, 7-1 on Tuesday night. Charlie Pagliarini homered for Arkansas but the Travs were playing catch up all night. Tirso Ornelas homered twice in the first three innings as the Missions built an early lead. Eric Yost threw six innings of one-run ball to earn the win and then two relievers combined for three perfect frames to finish it off. Michael Morales was tagged with the loss.

Moments That Mattered

* Ornelas hit a two-run shot in the first and a solo blast in the third.

* Down by three in the fourth, Arkansas drew three consecutive walks with two out. They would not get any closer though as a fly ball to deep right-center came up just short to end the inning.

Notable Travs Performances

* 2B Charlie Pagiarini: 1-4, run, HR, RBI

* RHP Abdiel Mendoza: 2 IP, H, 2 K

News and Notes

* This series marks the only meetings of the season between Arkansas and San Antonio.

* The Travs are 14-14 against South Division opponents this year.

The series continues on Wednesday night with RH Ryan Hawks (4-3, 4.82) starting for Arkansas against LH Jagger Haynes (2-2, 4.41). It is a Dog Day at DSP and first pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. The game will also be broadcast on 106.7 FM Buz2, MLB.tv, the Bally Sports Live App and the Milb First Pitch App.







Texas League Stories from June 23, 2026

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