Missions Start Second Half Right with 7-1 Victory

Published on June 23, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

San Antonio Missions News Release







NORTH LITTLE ROCK - Behind six strong innings from Eric Yost and a two-homer game for Tirso Ornelas, the San Antonio Missions defeated the Arkansas Travelers 7-1 at Dickey-Stephens Park.

Yost threw six innings for the second straight outing, allowing just two hits and one run. The right-hander walked three straight batters in the fourth inning, but stranded the bases loaded by getting J.T. Arruda to fly out to right. From that point on, he retired six of the final seven batters he faced, throwing just 76 pitches to get through six.

The Missions offense struck early against Michael Morales, taking a 2-0 lead in the first. After a Francisco Acuña one-out single, Ornelas ripped a home run to straightaway right field.

Ryan Jackson drove in Kai Roberts with an RBI down the right-field line in the second, extending the San Antonio advantage to 3-0.

In the third, Ornelas launched a solo home run to deep right-center to make it a 4-0 Missions lead. Ornelas now has 10 home runs this season, and 27 home runs as a Mission in his career.

The Travelers scored their lone run in the fourth. Charlie Pagliarini led off with a home run off Eric Yost. That was one of just two hits for the Travelers in the contest.

In the sixth, the Missions added three more runs. After a Luis Verdugo single, Albert Fabian hit a two-run blast to right for the third Missions' long ball of the night. San Antonio now has 12 home runs in its last seven games.

That was more than enough for the San Antonio bullpen, which dominated in relief of Yost. Sadrac Franco retired all six batters he faced, concluding his outing with five straight punchouts. Johan Moreno followed with a 1-2-3 ninth, securing the Missions' first victory of the second half.

After a 6-20 start, San Antonio has now gone 25-18 over its last 43 games.

Up Next:

The Missions continue their series against the Arkansas Travelers at Dickey Stephens Park on Wednesday. First pitch on Wednesday is at 6:35 p.m. Catch all the action on Country Legends KKYX, 680 AM, 104.9 FM and kkyx.com.







Texas League Stories from June 23, 2026

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