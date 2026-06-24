Second Half Starts with 20-Hit RoughRider Win

Published on June 23, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Frisco RoughRiders News Release







AMARILLO, Texas - Behind a season-high 20 hits, the Frisco RoughRiders dropped the Amarillo Sod Poodles 7-3 to start the second half on Tuesday night from HODGETOWN.

After neither team scored in the first three innings, Frisco (1-0, 40-29) found the scoreboard in the fourth with two runs against Amarillo (0-1, 36-33) starter Daniel Eagen (2-1) thanks to RBIs from Marcus Lee Sang and Frainyer Chavez.

In the fifth inning, Malcolm Moore hammered his first career Double-A home run to make it 3-0. Then, Chavez and Rafe Perich both blasted two-run shots in the sixth to extend the lead to 7-0.

Following six scoreless innings, Frisco starter Aidan Curry took the mound in the seventh and, despite allowing his first three runs, set his career high in innings for a second consecutive start, covering 6.2 innings for the Riders. Curry surrendered just four hits and struck out five.

Up 7-3, Anthony Susac and Cole Stasio combined to close out the win with scoreless relief work.

Notes to Know:

The game marked the second time this season that the RoughRiders have tallied 20 hits, with both games coming in their two series openers against Amarillo.

On the mound, Frisco allowed just four hits, marking just the fifth time in RoughRiders franchise history that the team has allowed four or fewer hits in a game in HODGETOWN.

Dylan Dreiling knocked around a career-high four hits, as four different Riders had three or more hits.

Armed with a 1-0 series lead, Frisco turns to LHP Blake Townsend (3-3, 4.62) in game two against LHP Adonys Perez (0-1, 5.73) in a 7:05 p.m. start on Wednesday from HODGETOWN.

For tickets and more information about the Frisco RoughRiders, visit RidersBaseball.com or call 972.731.9200.







Texas League Stories from June 23, 2026

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