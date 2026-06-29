Frainyer Chavez Named Texas League Player of the Week

Published on June 29, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Frisco RoughRiders News Release







FRISCO, Texas - Frisco RoughRiders shortstop Frainyer Chavez was named Texas League Player of the Week for the week of June 23 to June 28, Minor League Baseball announced Monday. Chavez becomes the second RoughRider to be named either player of the week or pitcher of the week in 2026.

Last week against Amarillo, Chavez led the Texas League and tied for second in all of Minor League Baseball with 13 hits, including his fourth different four-hit game of the season Thursday, June 25. No hitter has more four hit games in all of Double-A than Chavez, who is the first RoughRider with four or more four-hit performances in a season since Thomas Saggese in 2023.

Chavez hit .481 (13-for-28), while tying for the Texas League lead with three home runs. Among hitters with at least 25 at-bats, Chavez's 1.437 OPS was the best in the Texas League and second best in all of Minor League Baseball for the week.

This season, the Valencia, Venezuela native is leading the team hitting .306, while leading the Texas League South in total hits with 86 total hits in 71 games. He is also tied for the team lead with a career-high 11 home runs and is pacing the RoughRiders in steals as well with 17.

Chavez and the Riders play next at 7:05 p.m. on Tuesday, June 30 at Riders Field in the opening game of a six game series with the Midland RockHounds (Athletics affiliate).

For tickets and more information about the Frisco RoughRiders, visit RidersBaseball.com or call 972.731.9200.







Texas League Stories from June 29, 2026

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