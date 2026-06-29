Serwinowski Honored as Texas League's Pitcher of the Week

Published on June 29, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Tulsa Drillers News Release







Over the past couple of months, Tulsa Drillers pitcher Adam Serwinowski has been on an impressive run, winning six straight decisions. His most recent outing was his most dominant, and it has resulted in him being named the Texas League's Pitcher of the Week.

Last Friday, June 26, Serwinowski allowed just one hit over seven shutout innings in a 3-0 victory over Corpus Christi. The 6' 5" lefthander walked just two batters and struck out six.

In five starts in the month of June, he is a perfect 3-0 with a 1.63 ERA over 27 2/3 inning pitched.

Serwinowski was acquired by the Los Angeles Dodgers on July 31, 2025 in a trade with the Tampa Bay Rays that sent catcher Hunter Feduccia to Tampa. He had been traded to the Rays by the Cincinnati Reds just one day earlier.

Serwinowski becomes the third Tulsa hurler this year to win the TL's Pitcher of the Week Award. Luke Fox and Patrick Copen have been honored previously this season.







Texas League Stories from June 29, 2026

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