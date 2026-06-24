Jurrangelo Cijntje Shines for Springfield Tuesday

Published on June 23, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Springfield Cardinals News Release







SPRINGFIELD, MO - The Springfield Cardinals dropped their first game of the second half to the NW Arkansas Naturals by a 6-3 final on Tuesday night. The loss snapped a four-game win streak for Springfield and a three-game losing streak for the Naturals.

DECISIONS:

W: Félix Arronde (3-2)

L: Jurrangelo Cijntje (3-4)

NOTES:

Number 19 prospect Jesús Báez singled in his first Double-A at bat on the first pitch he saw. He finished 2-for-4.

The Naturals went just 2-for-12 with runners in scoring position.

Springfield scored three times in the bottom of the ninth inning. They entered the frame without a run through eight innings.

UP NEXT:

Wednesday, June 24 vs NW Arkansas Naturals, 7:05 PM

Wiener Wednesday, Woof Wednesday, Worship Wednesday

LHP Braden Davis (0-3, 5.43) vs RHP Steven Zobac (0-1, 3.18)

Classic Rock 106.7, Bally Sports Live, SpringfieldCardinals.com







Texas League Stories from June 23, 2026

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