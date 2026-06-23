Texas League Second Half Begins Tonight as Soddies Chase Playoff Berth

Published on June 23, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Amarillo Sod Poodles News Release







AMARILLO, TX - The Amarillo Sod Poodles kick off the Second Half of the Texas League regular season tonight, facing off against the Frisco RoughRiders (Double-A, Texas Rangers) at HODGETOWN as they begin their pursuit of a Second Half title to secure their place in the postseason this September.

In a season that consists of 138 scheduled regular season games, the Double-A season is split up evenly into two separate 69-game halves to determine playoff eligibility. In a 10-team Texas League comprising two five-team divisions, the winner of each half in each division throughout the regular season earns a spot in the postseason to crown a Texas League champion.

The first half of the 2026 Texas League regular season came to a close on Sunday, June 21 with Frisco and the Tulsa Drillers (Double-A, Los Angeles Dodgers) winning their respective divisions by posting the best overall record amongst the quintet of squads that make up each of their directionally-based cohorts. Both teams will know their first-round opponent for the 2026 season by the time the Texas League Second Half concludes on September 13.

The June 23 contest this evening initiates the beginning of the Second Half where, for all intents and purposes, every Texas League's win-loss total reverts back to zero, and a new season is born.

In the event that Frisco ends the Second Half with the best winning percentage among South Division teams, the playoff spot will go to the team with the next-best Second Half record in the South Division. Whichever team earns that coveted spot will host Frisco at the Second Half winner's ballpark to begin a best-of-three series, followed by a best-of-three Championship series to determine who wears the Texas League crown.

The Soddies begin their path towards the playoffs tonight with first pitch against the Frisco RoughRiders scheduled for 7:05 p.m. Fans can watch the Soddies' pursuit of a Second Half title for free on the Bally Sports Live app or at BallySports.com. Additionally, fans may purchase an MLB+ subscription, which includes access to MiLB games live and on demand, live MLB audio for all 30 teams, MLB Network, and MLB Big Inning.







Texas League Stories from June 23, 2026

Texas League Second Half Begins Tonight as Soddies Chase Playoff Berth - Amarillo Sod Poodles

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