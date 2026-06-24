Wind Surge Take Second-Half Opener 6-4 over RockHounds

Published on June 23, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Wichita Wind Surge News Release







MIDLAND, Texas - The Wichita Wind Surge (1-0) opened the second half of the Texas League season with a 6-4 victory over the Midland RockHounds (0-1) on Tuesday night at Momentum Bank Ballpark, behind a strong start from Preston Johnson and a multi-hit performance from Garrett Spain.

Offensively, Spain doubled and drove in a run in his 10th multi-hit game of the season, while Caleb Roberts recorded a two-run double. Twins No. 7 prospect Marek Houston and Jay Thomason each collected their first Double-A hits in their Wichita debuts, with Houston also stealing his first base at the Double-A level.

On the mound, Johnson allowed one run on two hits over four innings while striking out four. Spencer Bengard followed with a scoreless inning of relief, and Kyle Bischoff worked a scoreless ninth inning to earn his second save of the season. Midland nearly added another run against Johnson in the second inning, but an outstanding relay throw from Kyle DeBarge cut down a runner at the plate to keep Wichita in front.

THE RUNDOWN

Houston made an immediate impact in his Wichita debut, lining a single to right field on the second pitch he saw for his first Double-A hit. The Twins' No. 7 prospect advanced to third on a Midland throwing error, but the Wind Surge could not bring him home.

Johnson started on the mound against the RockHounds and worked around traffic while striking out one in a scoreless first inning.

The Wind Surge took the lead in the top of the second. A single and a walk put two runners in scoring position before Roberts delivered a two-run double to make it 2-0.

Midland answered in the bottom half with an RBI double, but Wichita cut down a runner at the plate on a relay throw to preserve a 2-1 lead.

The Wind Surge added another run in the top of the third. Houston reached on an error and advanced to third on a stolen base and a throwing error before Spain drove him in with a sacrifice fly to center field, extending the lead to 3-1.

Wichita added two more runs later in the inning. After loading the bases, Kyle DeBarge drove in a run with a groundout before a Midland balk brought home another run to make it 5-1.

Johnson finished his outing after four innings, allowing one run on two hits while striking out four.

The Wind Surge added their final run in the fifth inning. Spain doubled with two outs before Jaime Ferrer followed with an RBI single to extend the lead to 6-1.

The RockHounds pulled two runs back in the sixth inning on a pair of solo home runs, cutting the deficit to 6-3.

Midland added another run in the seventh after capitalizing on two Wichita errors, trimming the lead to 6-4.

Bischoff worked a scoreless ninth inning to secure the victory and earn his second save of the season.

HIGHLIGHTS

- The Wind Surge lead the Texas League with 99 home runs.

- Kyle DeBarge singled and drove in a run.

- Marek Houston made his Double-A debut and recorded his first Double-A hit.

- Houston stole his first Double-A base.

- Khadim Diaw has reached base safely in all six games to begin his Wichita tenure.

- Garrett Spain recorded his 10th multi-hit game of the season.

- Spain finished with two hits, a run scored and an RBI.

- Jaime Ferrer has driven in a run in back-to-back games.

- Jay Thomason made his Double-A debut and recorded his first Double-A hit.

- Caleb Roberts recorded his third multi-RBI game of the season.

- Preston Johnson allowed one run on two hits over four innings while striking out four.

- Spencer Bengard recorded his sixth scoreless appearance of 2026.

- Kyle Bischoff logged his 11th scoreless appearance of the season and earned his second save.

TRANSACTIONS

- Nick Mikolajchak placed on Development List.

- Kala'i Rosario promoted to Triple-A St. Paul.

- Marek Houston promoted from High-A Cedar Rapids.

- Jay Thomason promoted from High-A Cedar Rapids.

STAT OF THE DAY

1 - Twins No. 7 prospect Marek Houston recorded his first Double-A hit and stolen base in his Double-A debut.

WHAT'S NEXT

The Wind Surge continue their series against the Midland RockHounds on Wednesday at Momentum Bank Ballpark. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Games can be heard on ESPN Wichita 92.3 FM, windsurge.com and viewed on MiLB.TV and Bally Sports Live.







Texas League Stories from June 23, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.