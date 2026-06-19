Cossetti's Grand Slam Not Enough as Cardinals Top Wind Surge 8-6

Published on June 18, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Wichita Wind Surge News Release







WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Wind Surge (25-39) dropped game three of their six-game series against the Springfield Cardinals (28-36) Thursday night at Equity Bank Park, falling 8-6 despite a four-RBI performance from Andrew Cossetti.

Cossetti continued his scorching stretch at the plate, driving in four runs with a grand slam in the fourth inning. The catcher has now homered in three of his last four games and recorded multiple RBIs in four consecutive contests. Jose Salas added a pair of hits, including an RBI double, while Jorel Ortega launched his third home run of the season. Kala'i Rosario extended his on-base streak to 19 games with a single, and Billy Amick reached base safely for the eighth straight game.

The Wind Surge bullpen provided several bright spots in the loss. Sam Ryan, Paulshawn Pasqualotto and Zach Vennaro each turned in scoreless appearances, while Jacob Webb made his season debut with Wichita.

THE RUNDOWN

Preston Johnson got the start for Wichita and worked efficiently through the opening two innings, striking out four while facing just one batter over the minimum.

Springfield broke through in the third inning. The Cardinals opened the frame with a two-run homer before capitalizing on a bases-loaded double and an RBI single later in the inning to build a 6-0 lead.

The Wind Surge responded immediately in the bottom of the fourth. Rosario singled and Salas followed with an RBI double to put Wichita on the board. After two walks loaded the bases, Cossetti unloaded a grand slam to left field, his third home run in the last four games, capping a five-run inning and trimming the deficit to 6-5.

The Cardinals added another run in the fifth after a wild pitch moved a runner from first to third before a sacrifice fly brought him home. Springfield led 7-5 entering the sixth.

After trading scoreless innings, Ortega launched a solo homer to right-center field in the seventh to bring Wichita within a run.

Springfield answered immediately in the eighth, scoring on a sacrifice fly to regain a two-run advantage.

The Wind Surge could not complete the comeback as the Cardinals held on for the 8-6 victory.

HIGHLIGHTS

Wichita leads the series 2-1.

Andrew Cossetti has reached base safely in six consecutive games.

Cossetti recorded his seventh multi-hit game of the season and his fifth multi-RBI game.

Cossetti has homered in three of his last four games.

Cossetti has driven in multiple runs in four consecutive contests.

Billy Amick extended his on-base streak to eight games.

Kala'i Rosario has reached base safely in all 19 games since returning from the injured list. Extended hit streak to 8 games. Snapped a 7 game RBI streak.

Jorel Ortega launched his third home run of the season.

Jose Salas recorded his third multi-hit game of the year.

Quinn McDaniel extended his on-base streak to five games and has drawn 10 walks in his first five games with Wichita.

RHP Sam Ryan recorded his 10th scoreless appearance of the season.

RHP Jose Olivares made his first relief appearance of the year.

RHP Paulshawn Pasqualotto recorded his fourth scoreless appearance.

RHP Jacob Webb made his 2025 Wind Surge debut.

RHP Zach Vennaro logged his second scoreless appearance of the season.

STAT OF THE DAY

11 - Andrew Cossetti has driven in 11 runs over his last four games, recording multiple RBIs in each contest while homering three times.

WHAT'S NEXT

The Wind Surge continue their six-game series against the Springfield Cardinals on Friday at 6:35 p.m. at Equity Bank Park. Games can be heard on windsurge.com and viewed on MiLB.TV and Bally Sports Live. For tickets, visit windsurge.com/tickets.







Texas League Stories from June 18, 2026

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