Tellache Tames Naturals in 6-2 Win

Published on June 11, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Arkansas Travelers News Release







North Little Rock, AR - Nico Tellache dazzled for seven innings and the Arkansas Travelers romped to a 6-2 win over the Northwest Arkansas Naturals on Thursday night. Lazaro Montes and J.T. Arruda connected for early home runs, taking the Travs to a four-run advantage after two innings. Tellache threw his second longest outing of the season, striking out five and surrendering just one run to earn his third win of the year.

Moments That Mattered

* Montes paid off a hit batter and walk to the first two hitters by launching his 19th homer of the season, a three-run shot to put Arkansas on top in the bottom of the first.

* Tellache did not allow a hit over the first 3.2 innings, retiring nine in a row at one point.

Notable Travs Performances

* SS J.T. Arruda: 1-3, BB, run, HR, RBI

* LHP Nico Tellache: Win, 7 IP, 3 H, R, BB, 5 K, HR

News and Notes

* The Travs played as the Barknasas Dizzys for the first of four times this weekend to celebrate "the goodest boy in baseball", their ballpark pup Dizzy.

* Arkansas is 16-0 in games when Montes hits a home run.

The series continues on Friday night with LH Kade Anderson (5-0, 1.29) starting for Arkansas. It is Barkansas Dizzys Weekend, with a replica white jersey giveaway and kids run the bases after the game. First pitch set for 7:05 p.m. The game will also be broadcast on 106.7 FM Buz2, MLB.tv, the Bally Sports Live App and the Milb First Pitch App.







Texas League Stories from June 11, 2026

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