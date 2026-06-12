Riders Win Sixth in a Row Behind Early Offense, Bullpen Dominance

Published on June 11, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Frisco RoughRiders News Release







SAN ANTONIO, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders won their sixth consecutive game on Thursday night, taking down the San Antonio Missions 6-3 from Nelson Wolff Stadium.

San Antonio (25-35) jumped on the board first against Frisco (33-25) starter Winston Santos (1-3) in the second inning with three runs to make it 3-0. Santos finished with 5.0 innings, allowing the three runs while striking out a season-best nine batters.

The Riders immediately volleyed back in the top of the third with five runs of their own against Miguel Mendez (2-2). Dylan Dreiling put Frisco on the board with a sacrifice fly before Orlando Martinez doubled in a run, Keith Jones II crushed a two-run double and Arturo Disla laced an RBI single to push the lead to 5-3.

That score held until the top of the seventh, when Marcus Lee Sang scored on a wild pitch to make it 6-3.

Dustin Saenz threw the last 2.0 innings for the Riders to earn his first save of the season with the Riders.

Notes to Know:

Zach Bryant, Joey Danielson and Saenz all threw shutout work out of the bullpen. The Frisco 'pen has combined to throw 11.0 scoreless frames in this series.

Dreiling went 0-for-4, ending his on-base streak to 28 games.

With a Midland win, Frisco now has a 2.5-game lead over Midland for first place in the Texas League South with 10 games remaining in the first half. The Riders are also 4.5 games up on third-place Amarillo. Their magic number to clinch is down to nine.

The Riders face the Missions at 7:05 p.m. on Friday for game four of the series. LHP Dalton Pence (2-1, 2.53) will take the ball against LHP Jagger Haynes (1-2, 4.50).

For tickets and more information about the Frisco RoughRiders, visit RidersBaseball.com or call 972.731.9200.







Texas League Stories from June 11, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.