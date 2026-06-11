Midland Capture Early Lead, Swipe Game Two

Published on June 11, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Corpus Christi Hooks News Release







MIDLAND - Rockhounds score seven runs in the opening four innings, defeating Corpus Christi 7-5. The Hooks outhit Midland for the second consecutive night recording nine hits improving their series total to 25 this week. Trevor Austin and Tyler Whitaker led the charge offensively with a pair of hits. Additionally, Whitaker recorded his first home run of the season in the top of the seventh inning.

Corpus Christi finished the night with four extra base hits including a two-run homerun from Jason Schiavone. The Corpus Christi catcher has recorded 22 homeruns this season which ranks the second most in all Minor League Baseball.

Bryce Mayer began the night before giving way to Jose Guedez. The Hooks deployed five pitchers throughout the matchup including Julio Rodriguez and Hudson Leach. Rodriguez recorded 2.1 IP while striking out four batters without allowing a hit. Hooks pitching retired ten batters in a row to close out the ballgame.







Texas League Stories from June 11, 2026

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