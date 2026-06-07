CC Plates Two in Eighth to Take Down Travs

Published on June 7, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Corpus Christi Hooks News Release







CORPUS CHRISTI - Employing a base hit up the middle and a triple into the left-field corner, Jason Schiavone and Yamal Encarnacion contributed clutch two-out run-scoring hits to push the Hooks past Arkansas, 9-8, Saturday night at Whataburger Field.

Trey McLoughlin, who entered with Corpus Christi trailing 8-7 in the eighth, sidestepped a lead-off single in the ninth by retiring three in a row, including a strikeout looking to secure the win, ending an eight-game drought against the Travs.

The Hooks, limited to one home run over the past seven games, erupted for a season-high four long balls, including two by Trevor Austin. Austin, going deep twice in game for the second time since May 8 at Springfield, ranks second on the team with nine home runs, four more than his output from last season.

In the opening frame, Corpus Christi hit back-to-back home runs for the first time this season with Lucas Spence's two-run opposite-field shot to left preceding Austin's first salvo.

With only one triple in their first 31 home games, the Hooks notched consecutive three-baggers in the fourth as Garret Guillemette was knocked in by Jax Biggers.

Jason Schiavone socked his 20th home run of the year to begin the fifth. Schiavone's third Double-A blast threated the cotton press in left field. Guillemette, a home run shy of the cycle, added a two-out RBI double in the frame.







Texas League Stories from June 7, 2026

CC Plates Two in Eighth to Take Down Travs - Corpus Christi Hooks

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