Naturals Game against Midland on Sunday, June 7th Canceled

Published on June 7, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Northwest Arkansas Naturals News Release







SPRINGDALE, Ark - The Naturals game against the Midland RockHounds (Athletics) was canceled today - Sunday, June 7th - due to rain at Arvest Ballpark.

Today's game between the two clubs will not be made up as it is the last time that the Naturals play the Midland RockHounds during the first half of the 2026 Texas League season.

All tickets from Sunday, June 7th are eligible, per the Naturals' official weather policy, to be exchanged in-person at the Arvest Ballpark Box Office for a ticket of equal value, based on availability, to any regular season home game during the 2026 season.

All ticket exchanges need to be done in-person at the Arvest Ballpark Ticket Office during normal operating hours. The Ticket Office opens at 12 p.m. on gamedays and stays open throughout the game while on non-gamedays it is open at Arvest Ballpark from 12 p.m. until 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Northwest Arkansas will begin a six-game road trip in North Little Rock against the Arkansas Travelers (Mariners) on Tuesday, June 9th before returning to Arvest Ballpark to host the Tulsa Drillers (Dodgers) in a six-game series at Arvest Ballpark: Tuesday, June 16th through Sunday, June 21st.

The Northwest Arkansas Naturals are the Double-A Affiliate of the Kansas City Royals and play at Arvest Ballpark in Springdale, Arkansas. For more information, including tickets, groups, promotions, stats, and more, visit NWANaturals.com, and follow us @NWANaturals (X/Instagram) and Facebook.com/Naturals.







Texas League Stories from June 7, 2026

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