Connor Scott Has Pair of RBI Singles in Thrilling Thursday Victory

Published on June 4, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Northwest Arkansas Naturals News Release







SPRINGDALE, AR - Connor Scott hit two RBI singles and led the Northwest Arkansas Naturals (24-29) to a 4-3 win over the Midland RockHounds (28-26) on Thursday at Arvest Ballpark. The Naturals continue their six-game set against the RockHounds on Friday, with first pitch at 7:05 PM CT.

Jorge Alfaro got the Naturals on the board with his ninth homer of the season to lead off the second inning. The blast traveled 462 feet past the home run porch in left field. Scott tacked on a second run in the frame with an RBI single to bring home Jack Pineda.

Daniel Vazquez's RBI double in the third made it 3-0, Nats. Vazquez led the club with six two-baggers in May, and managed to drive in Alfaro with a line drive down the right-field line.

The RockHounds answered an inning later with a homer of their own. Cameron Leary connected on a 466-foot, two-run moonshot into the right-center field berm. Leary's fourth homer of the year made it a 3-2 ballgame.

Hunter Patteson, who threw five innings and allowed two runs in the start, exited the game with the Naturals leading by a run. He handed off the advantage to Caden Monke, who allowed one run in two frames.

With the bases loaded and nobody out in the eighth, Scott hit a slow roller down the first-base line to bring in Daniel Vázquez and give NWA a 4-3 lead. Brandon Johnson (1-2) tossed two scoreless innings and picked up his first win of 2026 to secure the 4-3 victory.

The Naturals face off against the RockHounds in the fourth game of the six-game series on Friday at 7:05 PM CT. Fans can enjoy pregame "Happy Hour" specials at the Bullpen Party, as well as postgame Fireworks. Fans can get their tickets at NWANaturals.com for the remainder of the series.

As always, fans can follow along through the Naturals' TV broadcast, available with a subscription to MLB.tv or the MiLB App and for free through the Bally Live Sports App. Additionally, you can listen to the radio call with the "Voice of the Naturals", Shawn Murnin, all season long on the MiLB app and NWANaturals.com.







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