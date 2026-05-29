Homestand Highlights: June 2nd - June 7th

Published on May 29, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Northwest Arkansas Naturals News Release







SPRINGDALE, Ark. - The Northwest Arkansas Naturals will return to Arvest Ballpark for a six-game homestand against the Midland RockHounds (Double-A Athletics) on Tuesday, June 2nd. The series against Midland is highlighted by daily food and beverage promotions, a Fireworks Friday and the return of Star Wars Night on Saturday while the series finale on June 7th features Kids Run the Bases on a Family Sunday.

Tuesday, June 2 - Naturals vs. Midland RockHounds, 7:05 P.M. (Gates at 6 P.M.)

GAME PRESENTED BY DAVE & BUSTER'S FEATURING JOHNSONVILLE BUCK-A-BRAT WITH SCARLET LETTER TUESDAY ON AN ARVEST CUSTOMER DISCOUNT NIGHT

GAME SPONSOR - The Naturals game against Midland on Tuesday is presented by Dave & Buster's

BUCK-A-BRAT - Enjoy Johnsonville Brats for only $1 on Tuesday night. (Limit 4 per transaction, while supplies last)

SCARLET LETTER TUESDAY - Enjoy a local special! $5 12 oz. cans of Scarlet Letter will be available at the concourse portables courtesy of the Scarlet Letter Beverage Company.

$5 DUGOUT PREMIUM TICKETS for Arvest Customers, must show proof of being an Arvest customer at the Ticket Office. The discount is for immediate family only and a maximum of six tickets.

Wednesday, June 3 - Naturals vs. Midland RockHounds, 7:05 P.M. (Gates at 6 P.M.)

GAME PRESENTED BY GREEN GOBBLER FEATURING $1 HOT DOGS BY TYSON FOODS, INC. AND WONDER BREAD WITH INDIGO SKY CASINO BASEBALL BINGO ON A SCARLET LETTER WEDNESDAY

GAME SPONSOR - The Naturals game on Wednesday night is presented by Green Gobbler

$1 HOT DOGS - Enjoy $1 hot dogs courtesy of Tyson Foods, Inc. and Wonder Bread. (Limit 4 per transaction, while supplies last)

INDIGO SKY CASINO BASEBALL BINGO - Grab a bingo card as you enter the ballpark and follow the action during the game for a chance to win a prize from Indigo Sky Casino. (Limited number of winners)

SCARLET LETTER WEDNESDAY - Enjoy a local special! $5 12 oz. cans of Scarlet Letter will be available at the concourse portables and the Bullpen Beer Bar courtesy of the Scarlet Letter Beverage Company.

Thursday, June 4 - Naturals vs. Midland RockHounds, 4:05 P.M.

Friday, June 5 - Naturals vs. Midland RockHounds, 7:05 P.M. (Gates at 5:45 P.M.)

FIREWORKS FRIDAY PRESENTED BY OZARKS ELECTRIC COOPERATIVE WITH A BULLPEN PARTY PRESENTED BY CHOCTAW CASINO & RESORT - POCOLA FROM 5:45 P.M. UNTIL 6:45 P.M.

FIREWORKS FRIDAY - Enjoy the best in sight and sound as fans will be treated to a spectacular post-game fireworks show. Friday's game is presented by Ozarks Electric Cooperative.

BULLPEN PARTY PRESENTED BY CHOCTAW CASINO & RESORT - POCOLA - Arrive early on Friday night and enjoy "Happy Hour" drink specials on alcoholic beverages for fans of age from 5:45 p.m. until 6:45 p.m. at The Bullpen concession stand, which is located down the first base concourse.

ARKANSAS CHILDREN'S NORTHWEST (ACNW) FAN DAY - The event will bring together the Naturals with patients at ACNW and their families. This is the first of three ACNW Fan Days during the 2026 season.

ACNW FAN WAVE - At the conclusion of the fourth inning, everyone at Arvest Ballpark - fans, players, coaches, umpires, mascots, and staff - will be asked to wave toward the families and patients at Arkansas Children's Northwest to show them support. Fans will be encouraged to shine their flashlights and cheer.

Saturday, June 6 - Naturals vs. Midland RockHounds, 6:35 P.M. (Gates at 5:00 P.M.)

STAR WARS NIGHT FEATURING AN ONLINE GAMEWORN JERSEY AUCTION WITH A POST-GAME FIREWORKS SHOW PRESENTED BY SEAPAK AND A BULLPEN PARTY PRESENTED BY CHOCTAW CASINO & RESORT - POCOLA FROM 5:00 P.M. UNTIL 6:00 P.M. ON A SCARLET LETTER SATURDAY

STAR WARS NIGHT - Members of the Diamond Garrison of the 501st Legion are scheduled to appear and interact with fans. Characters will be announced but are subject to change.

STAR WARS MUSIC - STAR WARS music will be played throughout the game and fireworks show.

STAR WARS ONLINE GAMEWORN JERSEY AUCTION - The Naturals will be wearing special STAR WARS themed jerseys featuring the Mandalorian and Grogu. Fans will be able to bid on these one-of-a-kind Naturals STAR WARS jerseys that the team will be wearing online from Tuesday, June 2nd through Saturday, June 6th. All proceeds from the online jersey auction will benefit the Special Olympics of Arkansas. The jersey auction is courtesy of the Northwest Arkansas Board of Realtors.

POST-GAME FIREWORKS - Enjoy a special Saturday night edition of our post-game fireworks spectacular presented by SeaPak following the game against the Midland RockHounds.

BULLPEN PARTY PRESENTED BY CHOCTAW CASINO & RESORT - POCOLA - Arrive early on Saturday night and enjoy "Happy Hour" drink specials on alcoholic beverages for fans of age from 5:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at The Bullpen concession stand, which is located down the first base concourse.

SCARLET LETTER SATURDAY - Take advantage of a local special after 1st pitch! $5 12 oz. cans of Scarlet Letter will be available at the concourse portables and the Bullpen Beer Bar after the game begins courtesy of the Scarlet Letter Beverage Company.

FREE KIDS YOUTH BASEBALL CLINIC (PRIOR TO GATES) - In celebration of Play Ball Weekend, the Naturals are hosting a FREE Youth Clinic presented by Mercy at Arvest Ballpark from 3:00 p.m. until 4:30 p.m. The clinic is for children 6-12 and includes baseball instruction from select Naturals' players. Each registered participant will receive a FREE ticket to the game, and the clinic is currently at capacity.

Sunday, June 7 - Naturals vs. Midland RockHounds, 2:05 P.M. (Gates at 1 P.M.)

FAMILY SUNDAY WITH KIDS RUN BASES AND FREE KIDS SNACK BY MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.

FAMILY SUNDAY - Close out the homestand with some family-fun at Arvest Ballpark.

KIDS RUN THE BASES - Young fans are invited to take part in running the bases after the game.

FREE KIDS SNACK GIVEAWAY - Kids 12 and under will enjoy some FREE Teddy Grahams. All kids in attendance will receive a voucher as they enter the ballpark that can be redeemed at select concession stands throughout the game. The snack is courtesy of Mondelez International, Inc.

Fans can watch Northwest Arkansas Naturals games for free on the Bally Sports Live app or at BallySports.com. Additionally, fans may purchase an MLB+ subscription, which includes access to MiLB games live and on demand, live MLB audio for all 30 teams, MLB Network, and MLB Big Inning. Free audio broadcasts are available via the MiLB App and www.nwanaturals.com where fans can listen to the Voice of the Naturals, Shawn Murnin.

The Northwest Arkansas Naturals are the Double-A Affiliate of the Kansas City Royals and play at Arvest Ballpark in Springdale, Arkansas. For more information, including tickets, groups, promotions, stats, and more, visit NWANaturals.com, and follow us @NWANaturals (X/Instagram) and Facebook.com/Naturals.







Texas League Stories from May 29, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.