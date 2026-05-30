Brito Dazzles as Missions Walk Past Hooks in 8-1 Victory

Published on May 29, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

San Antonio Missions News Release







SAN ANTONIO - Major League rehabber Jhony Brito dominated for the San Antonio Missions, (19-30) holding the Corpus Christi Hooks (23-26) to one hit in six nearly perfect innings. He faced the minimum and struck out four. Meanwhile, the Missions cruised offensively with eight runs off six hits and 12 free passes in the 8-1 win to even the series against the Hooks at two wins apiece.

Brito established the pace for the ball game, putting down the Hooks in order with six consecutive 1-2-3 innings that included four strikeouts. He erased the lone hit he allowed with a 4-6-3 double play, so he faced exactly 18 batters in his six frames. The same could not be said for the Hooks' pitching staff, led by starter Nic Swanson, as five different pitchers gifted 12 walks to the Missions' offense throughout the contest.

Lengthy fourth and seventh innings gave the Missions an advantage to play with a lead off Corpus Christi's poor performance at the mound. San Antonio capitalized off two hits from Ethan Salas and Albert Fabian, as well as a sacrifice fly from Carson Tucker to score runs between the benefit of five bases on balls in the fourth. In the seventh, three more Missions were walked, and two were plunked by pitches in a sequence that sparked a rally of three more lead-padding runs, capped off by a Salas sacrifice fly.

The Hooks managed to score a measly one run off a hit by pitch and a Pascanel Ferreras double to avoid a shutout in the 8-1 loss. Harry Gustin danced through the ninth to cap off the win after surrendering three walks to load the bases with two away. Gustin breathed a sigh of relief with a groundout and lob to Fabian to send The Wolff crowd home happy.

Up Next:

The Missions and Hooks continue their six-game series on Saturday at 7:05 p.m. It's five o'clock somewhere! Join us for Margaritaville Night at the Wolff and enjoy a tropical evening of baseball, beach vibes, and island-inspired fun. Grab your Hawaiian shirt, kick back, and soak up the laid-back atmosphere as the ballpark transforms into baseball paradise. Stick around after the game for a special tropical-themed fireworks show presented by Chevrolet that will light up the South Texas sky and cap off a perfect night in paradise. Catch all the action on Country Legends KKYX, 680 AM, 104.9 FM and kkyx.com. Tickets are available at saChanclas.com or by calling 210-675-7275.







Texas League Stories from May 29, 2026

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