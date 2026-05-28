Hooks Sink Missions in 11-3 Loss

Published on May 27, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

San Antonio Missions News Release







SAN ANTONIO - Bryce Mayer and the Corpus Christi Hooks (22-25) got off to a hot start Wednesday night against the San Antonio Missions (18-29) and never looked back as a Joseph Sullivan two-run shot in the first inning and four stolen bases led to an 11-3 Hooks rout over the Missions.

Missions starter Ian Koenig had a bumpy first inning surrendering three hits, two runs, two stolen bases and a pickoff error. Although giving up an RBI triple to Trevor Austin in the third and another stolen bag to Jason Schiavone, Koenig settled in after the rough beginning. The San Jose, California native found his groove, striking out seven batters-matching his career high-in the next three innings to give the Missions a fighting chance to stay in the ball game.

Mayer breezed by the Missions order from the beginning of this contest, helping the Hooks keep a firm grip onto their 3-0 lead. The fifth ranked prospect for the Houston Astros delivered back-to-back 1-2-3 innings in the opening stanzas, which included five straight strikeouts. Mayer went on to rack up nine punchouts in 4.2 innings, allowing only one run off three hits as he strung up the Missions in the first half of the evening.

The lone run against Mayer in the fifth inning sparked a little bit of life for The Wolff crowd. San Antonio infielders Ryan Jackson, Luis Verdugo and Carson Tucker took advantage of what looked to be a tired prospect with two knocks and a free pass to cut the Hooks lead down 3-1.

The Missions' bullpen was unable to keep the Hooks at bay after five hard-fought innings from Koenig. Four different relievers allowed a combined five hits and eight runs across four innings.

Missions' relievers Clark Candiotti and Johan Moreno teamed up in the top of the sixth to stop any more runs, but a free pass, stolen base and RBI single from Max Holy extended the Corpus Christi lead 4-1. Andrew Dalquist attempted to stop the bleeding but was unable to as he tossed three straight walks that included ten consecutive balls that set up Pascanel Ferreras for a two-run single.

San Antonio lucked out with two runs scored in the bottom of the seventh off a Tucker double and wild pitch, but the runs only put a small dent in the whopping 7-3 Hooks lead. The Hooks offense rubbed salt in the wound with a five-run ninth inning to cap off their 11-3 trampling of the Missions.

Up Next:

The Missions and Hooks continue their six-game series on Thursday at 7:05 p.m. It's Flying Chanclas Night every Thursday! The entire ballpark is discounted for Taco Bell Value Night. Score savings on seats throughout the stadium plus $2 hot dogs, $2 American draft beer, $2 soda and $2 popcorn. Pick up a Loteria card at the gates or Customer Service and play along in-game for a chance to win fun prizes! Catch all the action on Country Legends KKYX, 680 AM, 104.9 FM and kkyx.com. Tickets are available at samissions.com or by calling 210-675-7275.







Texas League Stories from May 27, 2026

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