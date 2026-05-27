Lars Nootbaar Rehabs, Springfield Wins

Published on May 27, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Springfield Cardinals News Release







SPRINGFIELD, MO - The Springfield Cardinals take Tuesday night's game by an 8-3 final over the Wichita Wind Surge. Lars Nootbaar played his first rehab game in Springfield of what is anticipated to be a multi-game stint at Route 66 Stadium. The Cardinals have won the first two games of the six-game series.

DECISIONS:

W: Mason Molina (1-2)

L: Eli Jones (0-2)

SV: DJ Carpenter (1)

NOTES:

Lars Nootbaar doubled in the third inning and drove in a run in his first game with Springfield during this rehab stint. It left the bat at 110.8 MPH.

Mason Molina tied a season-high with eight strikeouts. He walked four and allowed just on run on one hit.

Trey Paige homered for the second straight game. It's the first time in his career that he's accomplished that feat.

Zach Levenson hit a pinch hit three-run home run in the bottom of the eighth. It was his second home run of the season.

UP NEXT:

Thursday, May 28 vs Wichita Wind Surge, 7:05 PM

LHP Liam Doyle (0-3, 7.06) vs RHP Sam Armstrong (1-3, 4.86)

Thirsty Thursday, Cashew Chickens Night

Classic Rock 106.7, Bally Sports Live, SpringfieldCardinals.com, Ozarks CW, Matrix Midwest







Texas League Stories from May 27, 2026

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