Franco Drives in Four, Soddies Post Second Straight Shutout

Published on May 27, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Amarillo Sod Poodles News Release







MIDLAND, TX -- The Amarillo Sod Poodles (25-21) defeated the Midland RockHounds (24-23), 8-0, on Wednesday night at Momentum Bank Ballpark. The Amarillo pitching staff was excellent once again as they continue to keep the hosts off the scoreboard in their second consecutive win.

Up against the Athletics' second-ranked prospect in left-hander Jamie Arnold, the Sod Poodles kept peppering balls through the infield to record a total of six hits through the opening two frames. While they were held in check in the first, they broke through in the second inning.

Ben McLaughlin kicked off the rally with a base hit through the left side of the infield and was followed by a Druw Jones walk. After Jean Walters was hit by a pitch to load the bases, Junior Franco delivered a two-run single to left to plate a pair and give Amarillo the early lead.

Following suit with a base knock of his own in the next at-bat was Cristofer Torin as the shortstop drove one up the middle to add on another run for the Soddies. Manuel Pena capped the four-run frame with a single, his second of the day.

The comfortable four-run advantage allowed Amarillo starter Jose Cabrera to work easily through four scoreless innings on the hill, striking out four batters along the way while allowing only two hits.

In the top of the fifth, McLaughlin broke for third base on a pitch to Walters in which the switch-hitter drove an 0-0 pitch through the hole to add on for Amarillo. Later in the frame, Franco collected his third and fourth RBI of the night on a single punched into center for the seven-run Sod Poodles lead.

Cole Conn welcomed Yordin Chalas to the game with a leadoff double in the sixth, but in his 2026 Amarillo debut, the reliever induced a 4-6-3 double play to escape a bases loaded jam and keep Midland off the board..

A run-producing groundout by Pena in the 8th capped the Amarillo run total as the bullpen held on for a combined three-hit shutout.

POSTGAME NOTES

FRANCO, MY DEAR...: Checking in with his 7th career 4+ RBI game tonight was Junior Franco ...it is his first such game since August 1, 2024 when he was with High-A Hillsboro.

YOU GET NOTHING: Amarillo pitching has now posted their second shutout victory in as many nights, making it only the third time in club history they have tossed back-to-back shutouts...they most recently did so on July 18 and 19 last year on the road at San Antonio.







Texas League Stories from May 27, 2026

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