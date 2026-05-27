Frisco Erases Six-Run Deficit, Wins in 10 Innings at Arkansas

Published on May 27, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Frisco RoughRiders News Release







NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas - The Frisco RoughRiders came back from down 7-1 to win 8-7 in 10 innings over the Arkansas Travelers on Tuesday night from Dickey-Stephens Park.

Arkansas (28-18) took the lead early against Frisco (24-21) starter Aidan Curry, taking a 7-1 advantage through three innings, with a John Taylor RBI single in the third providing the only Frisco offense.

From there, the Riders chipped away, scoring three in the fourth on a Frainyer Chavez bases-loaded walk and a Dylan Dreiling two-run single to make it 7-4.

In the fifth, Corey Joyce coaxed another bases-juiced free pass to cut the deficit to 7-5. Orlando Martinez then drove in a run with an RBI single in the seventh before a Chavez RBI double tied the game at 7-7.

In the 10th, Taylor plated Chavez with a go-ahead RBI single against Reid VanScoter (2-2), giving Frisco their first lead of the day at 8-7.

Wilian Bormie (5-0), who had thrown a 1-2-3 ninth, then struck out two and allowed just one base runner on an intentional walk in the 10th to secure the win.

Notes to Know:

The six-run deficit for Frisco was their largest comeback win of the season.

The two teams combined for 19 walks and six wild pitches on the night.

Keyber Rodriguez collected three hits in a 3-for-5 game, marking his Texas League-best eighth three-hit contest this year.

The Riders will meet the Travelers for game two of the six-game series at 6:35 p.m. on Wednesday, May 27th. LHP Blake Townsend (2-2, 4.32) is set to take the ball for Frisco against RHP Ryan Hawks (3-2, 3.32)

For tickets and more information about the Frisco RoughRiders, visit RidersBaseball.com or call 972.731.9200.







Texas League Stories from May 27, 2026

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