Wednesday's Home Game Postponed

Published on May 27, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Arkansas Travelers News Release







North Little Rock, AR - Wednesday's game between the Arkansas Travelers and Frisco RoughRiders was postponed due to impending inclement weather. It will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Thursday. The first game will begin at 5:05 p.m. with the second game to follow about 30 minutes afterwards. Both games will be seven innings.

Tickets from Wednesday's game may be exchanged for any future Travs regular season game. Thursday's tickets are good for admission to both games.

Thursday is a $3 Thursday and Singles Night at the ballpark. The doubleheader will also be broadcast on 106.7 FM Buz2, MLB.tv, the Bally Sports Live App and the Milb First Pitch App.







Texas League Stories from May 27, 2026

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