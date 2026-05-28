Riders Game at Arkansas Postponed Due to Impending Inclement Weather
Published on May 27, 2026 under Texas League (TL)
Frisco RoughRiders News Release
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas - The game between the Frisco RoughRiders and Arkansas Travelers on Wednesday night from Dickey-Stephens Park was postponed due to inclement weather, setting up a doubleheader starting at 5:05 p.m. on Thursday, May 28th.
Neither team has announced starters for the games.
For tickets and more information about the Frisco RoughRiders, visit RidersBaseball.com or call 972.731.9200.
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