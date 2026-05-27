Missions Claim Rain-Shortened Opener
Published on May 27, 2026 under Texas League (TL)
Corpus Christi Hooks News Release
SAN ANTONIO - A two-run home run by Ethan Salas Tuesday night helped carry San Antonio to a 3-2 win over Corpus Christi at Wolff Stadium.
Thunderstorms forced play to stop after eight innings. Following a 30-minute delay, the series opener was called.
Jackson Nezuh matched his Double-A best with eight strikeouts, holding the Missions to four hits and one walk over 5 2/3 innings.
Salas' salvo over the right-field fence in the sixth snapped a scoreless stalemate.
Following six shutout innings by Jagger Haynes, the Hooks broke through in the seventh. Garret Guillemette drew a two-out walk and managed to score from first base on a double by Pascanel Ferreras.
SA answered with a marker in the home half but CC struck again in the eighth thanks to consecutive walks by Trevor Austin, Joseph Sullivan, and Drew Brutcher. Yamal Encarnacion followed with his club-best 26th RBI via a sac fly to center.
The Hooks, trailing by a run, had the top of the order due in the ninth before rain washed out the remainder of the evening.
Texas League Stories from May 27, 2026
- Arruda Homers and Drives in Three But Arkansas Falls in 10 - Arkansas Travelers
- Cardinals Fend off Wind Surge Comeback in 8-5 Win - Wichita Wind Surge
- Lars Nootbaar Rehabs, Springfield Wins - Springfield Cardinals
- Missions Claim Rain-Shortened Opener - Corpus Christi Hooks
- Frisco Erases Six-Run Deficit, Wins in 10 Innings at Arkansas - Frisco RoughRiders
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.