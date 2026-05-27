Missions Claim Rain-Shortened Opener

Published on May 27, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Corpus Christi Hooks News Release







SAN ANTONIO - A two-run home run by Ethan Salas Tuesday night helped carry San Antonio to a 3-2 win over Corpus Christi at Wolff Stadium.

Thunderstorms forced play to stop after eight innings. Following a 30-minute delay, the series opener was called.

Jackson Nezuh matched his Double-A best with eight strikeouts, holding the Missions to four hits and one walk over 5 2/3 innings.

Salas' salvo over the right-field fence in the sixth snapped a scoreless stalemate.

Following six shutout innings by Jagger Haynes, the Hooks broke through in the seventh. Garret Guillemette drew a two-out walk and managed to score from first base on a double by Pascanel Ferreras.

SA answered with a marker in the home half but CC struck again in the eighth thanks to consecutive walks by Trevor Austin, Joseph Sullivan, and Drew Brutcher. Yamal Encarnacion followed with his club-best 26th RBI via a sac fly to center.

The Hooks, trailing by a run, had the top of the order due in the ninth before rain washed out the remainder of the evening.







Texas League Stories from May 27, 2026

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