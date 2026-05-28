Wednesday's Drillers Game Postponed Due to Rain

Published on May 27, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Tulsa Drillers News Release







Tulsa, OK - Wednesday night's (May 27) game between the Tulsa Drillers and the Northwest Arkansas Naturals was postponed due to rain showers in the downtown Tulsa area with prediction to continue throughout the evening.

The game will now be made up as part of a doubleheader on Thursday, May 28, with first pitch for game one scheduled for 4:30 p.m. and gates opening at 4:15.

Each game of the doubleheader is scheduled for seven innings in length.

Fans holding tickets for tonight's postponed game (Wednesday, May 27), may redeem them for like tickets to Thursday's doubleheader or any other regular season game this year at ONEOK Field, based on availability.

Thursday's Drillers Blue Tote Bag giveaway will take place when the gates open at 4:15 p.m. for the first 1,000 fans who enter the Tulsa World, Oil Derrick or Osage Casino Hotel/Greenwood Gates courtesy of Hillcrest, Saint Francis Stroke Center, OSU Medicine and Ascension St. John.







Texas League Stories from May 27, 2026

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