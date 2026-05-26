Drillers Baseball, Giveaways, and Bark in the Park & $3 White Claws

Published on May 26, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Tulsa Drillers News Release







During the game on Wednesday, May 27, we will celebrate the life and legacy of Jackie Robinson.

In his honor, the first 1,000 fans through the Tulsa World, Oil Derrick, or Osage Casino Hotel Greenwood Entrances will receive a Drillers Jackie Robinson jersey giveaway, courtesy of our partners at Plumbers and Pipefitters Local 430.

Wednesday, May 27 is the first Bark in the Park of the 2026 season as well! Fans are invited to bring their dogs out to the ballpark and enjoy $3 White Claws while taking in the action.

Visit a variety of local pet-focused vendor tables. Following the game, we'll close out the night with Tulsa Pets Postgame Pups Run the Bases.

We've got an action-packed Thursday night at ONEOK Field!

We will be giving away a Drillers Tote bag to the first 1,000 fans through the First Base Tulsa World, Oil Derrick, or Osage Casino Hotel Greenwood Entrances courtesy of Hillcrest, Saint Francis Stroke Center, OSU Medicine & Ascension St. John.

In addition, fans can enjoy our FOX23 Thirsty Thursday specials, including $3 Bud Light, Busch Light, and souvenir sodas, along with $4 Celsius drinks.







Texas League Stories from May 26, 2026

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