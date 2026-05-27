Arruda Homers and Drives in Three But Arkansas Falls in 10

Published on May 27, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Arkansas Travelers News Release







North Little Rock, AR - Despite building an early six-run lead, the Arkansas Travelers fell to the Frisco RoughRiders in 10 innings on Tuesday night by a final score of 8-7. The Travs scored seven times on six hits over the opening three innings but were shutout and did not record another hit the rest of the game. The only runners the Travs had after the fourth inning came on five walks. J.T. Arruda had two hits including a home run and drove in three in the loss. The teams combined for 25 strikeouts and 19 walks.

Moments That Mattered

* Arruda homered in the third inning to make it a six run lead but his blast would be the club's last of the night.

* Frisco tied the game when Frainyer Chavez hit a two out double that scored two in the seventh inning.

Notable Travs Performances

* SS J.T. Arruda: 2-3, BB, 2 runs, HR, 3 RBI

* RHP Marcelo Perez: 1.2 IP, H, K

News and Notes

* Arkansas fell to 2-2 in extra inning contests.

* Brock Moore, promoted from High-A Everett, made his Double-A debut pitching a scoreless ninth inning.

* Peyton Alford was promoted to Triple-A Tacoma. Michael Arroyo and Connor Charping were reinstated off the Injured List before the game.

The series continues on Wednesday night with RH Ryan Hawks (3-2, 3.32) starting for Arkansas against LH Blake Townsend (2-2, 4.32). It is a Dog Day at DSP and a Wing Wednesday. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. The game will also be broadcast on 106.7 FM Buz2, MLB.tv, the Bally Sports Live App and the Milb First Pitch App.







Texas League Stories from May 27, 2026

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