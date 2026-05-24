Arkansas Handcuffed by Cards

Published on May 23, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Arkansas Travelers News Release







North Little Rock, AR - The Arkansas Travelers were shut out for only the second time this season, falling 6-0 to the Springfield Cardinals on Saturday night. Cardinals starter Jurrangelo Cijntje worked the first six innings and struck out seven while earning his third victory of the season. Travs starter Ryan Sloan took the loss while getting nicked for three runs on six hits and no walks over four innings with six strikeouts. Arkansas was limited to just three hits but had chances going 0-for-8 with runners in scoring position.

Moments That Mattered

* Springfield posted a run in the first and two more in the second putting the Travs in an early hole.

* Arkansas left a runner on base in scoring position in each of the first three innings.

Notable Travs Performances

* LF Sammy Siani: 1-2, BB, 2B

* RHP Tyler Cleveland: 2 IP, BB, K

News and Notes

* Charlie Pagliarini extended his on-base streak to 20.

* Hunter Fitz-Gerald extended his on-base streak to 17.

* Nick Raposo extended his on-base streak to 15.

* It was the first time the Travs were shutout in a nine inning game.

The series wraps up on Sunday night with RH Adam Leverett (1-1, 5.22) starting for Arkansas against LH Braden Davis (0-3, 7.18). It is a Military Appreciation Day with fireworks after the game. First pitch is set for 6:05 p.m. The game will also be broadcast on 106.7 FM Buz2, MLB.tv, the Bally Sports Live App and the Milb First Pitch App.







Texas League Stories from May 23, 2026

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