Travs Run Past Cardinals, 14-0

Published on May 22, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Arkansas Travelers News Release







North Little Rock, AR - The Arkansas Travelers posted their largest margin of victory on the season with a 14-0 romp over the Springfield Cardinals on Friday night. The shutout victory was the club's seventh of the season and fourth in the past eight games. Kade Anderson (4.2 IP), Ty Cummings (Win, 2.1 IP), Reid VanScoter (IP) and Charlie Beilenson (IP) combined for 13 strikeouts while holding the Cardinals to just three hits. Charlie Pagliarini paced the offensive outburst with three hits and three runs batted in. Hunter Fitz-Gerald and Nick Raposo also had three RBIs.

Moments That Mattered

* The Travs opened the game up with a five-run fifth inning including a three-run triple by Nick Raposo.

* Arkansas had another three-run triple, this one from Charlie Pagliarini, as part of a six-run seventh inning.

Notable Travs Performances

* DH Charlie Pagliarini: 3-6, 2 runs, 3B, 3 RBI

* 1B Hunter Fitz-Gerald: 2-4, BB, 2 runs, 2 2B, 3 RBI

* LHP Kade Anderson: 4.2 IP, 3 H, 2 BB, 7 K

* RHP Ty Cummings: Win, 2.1 IP, 2 K

News and Notes

* The Travs seven shutouts lead all of minor league baseball.

* Pagliarini has reached base in 19 straight games.

* Fitz-Gerald has reached base in 16 straight games.

* Raposo has reached base in his last 14 games.

The series continues on Saturday night with RH Ryan Sloan (0-1, 4.94) starting for Arkansas against SH Jurrangelo Cijntje (2-2, 6.06). There is a Cal Raleigh bobblecard giveaway and fireworks after the game. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. The game will also be broadcast on 106.7 FM Buz2, MLB.tv, the Bally Sports Live App and the Milb First Pitch App.







Texas League Stories from May 22, 2026

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