Homestand Opener Rained Out

Published on May 19, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Arkansas Travelers News Release







North Little Rock, AR-Tuesday's game between the Arkansas Travelers and Springfield was postponed due to rain. It will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Wednesday. The first game will begin at 5:05 p.m. with the second game to follow about 30 minutes afterwards. Both games will be seven innings.

Tickets from Tuesday's game may be exchanged for any future Travs regular season game. Wednesday's tickets are good for admission to both games.

Wednesday will be a Dog Day at the ballpark. The doubleheader will also be broadcast on 106.7 FM Buz2, MLB.tv, the Bally Sports Live App and the Milb First Pitch App.







Texas League Stories from May 19, 2026

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