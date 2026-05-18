Travs Blast 4 Homers in 5th Straight Win

Published on May 17, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Arkansas Travelers News Release







Springdale, AR - The Arkansas Travelers rode a four-run first inning and four home runs to a 9-5 win over the Northwest Arkansas Naturals on Sunday afternoon. Eight of the Travs' 13 hits went for extra bases as they secured their fifth straight win. Hunter Fitz-Gerald led the offense with a three hit game including a pair of doubles and his 10th homer of the year. Lazaro Montes, Jared Sundstrom and Aaron McKeithan also hit homers for the Travs. Starter Adam Leverett matched his longest outing of the year at five innings to earn the victory. Three relievers; Abdiel Mendoza, Tyler Cleveland and Ty Cummings then combined to shutout the Naturals over the final four frames.

Moments That Mattered

* Fitz-Gerald doubled off the wall in center with one out in the first to score the game's first run. Montes then followed with a 115 mph line drive off the foul pole in right for a two-run homer. Two batters later, Sundstrom connected for solo blast to center putting the Travs up by four before they ever played defense.

* The early offensive barrage continued in the fourth inning. Bill Knight roped an RBI double and Fitz-Gerald blasted a two-run shot to center field.

Notable Travs Performances

* DH Hunter Fitz-Gerald: 3-5, 2 runs, 2 2B, HR, 3 RBI

* CF Jared Sundstrom: 2-5, run, 2B, HR, 2 RBI

News and Notes

* It is the third winning streak of at least five games for the Travs this season.

* Charlie Pagliarini extended his hitting streak to 10.

After a day off Monday, the Travs return home to host the Springfield Cardinals in the opener of a six game series. RH Michael Morales (1-1, 4.50) is scheduled to start for Arkansas against LH Mason Molina (0-2, 3.94), a former Razorback. It is a Dog Day at DSP and first pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. The game will also be broadcast on 106.7 FM Buz2, MLB.tv, the Bally Sports Live App and the Milb First Pitch App.







Texas League Stories from May 17, 2026

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