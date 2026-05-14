Travs Rally and Stun Naturals in 11 Innings

Published on May 14, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Arkansas Travelers News Release







Springdale, AR - The Arkansas Travelers rallied from four runs down early to take a 9-8 win in 11 innings over the Northwest Arkansas Naturals on Wednesday night. The Travs did not lead until extra innings after having rallied to tie twice previously. Hunter Fitz-Gerald paced the club with three hits including a single with two out in the 11th to drive in the eventual game-winning run. Charlie Pagliarini homered twice while Jared Sundstrom drove in two runs and had a critical outfield assist in the final inning. Charlie Beilenson was the winning pitcher after throwing the ninth and tenth innings scoreless. Peyton Alford earned the save with a scoreless final inning.

Moments That Mattered

* Arkansas scored twice in the ninth inning to tie for the second time. Sammy Siani roped an RBI double and Michael Arroyo drove him in with an RBI single.

* After taking a lead in the top of the 11th, the Travs turned a double play to open the bottom of the inning. On a fly ball to left field, Sundstrom made the catch and threw out the automatic runner trying to tag and move to third.

Notable Travs Performances

* DH Charlie Pagliarini: 2-5, BB, 2 runs, 2 HR, 2 RBI

* 1B Hunter Fitz-Gerald: 3-6, run, 2B, RBI

* RHP Charlie Beilenson: Win, 2 IP, H, UER, 3 K

News and Notes

* Pagliarini posted the third multi-homer game of his career.

* The rally from four runs down was the club's biggest come from behind win of the season.

The series continues on Thursday night with LH Nico Tellache (1-2, 3.62) starting for the Travs against LH Justin Lamkin who is making his Double-A debut. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. The game will be broadcast on 106.7 FM Buz2, MLB.tv, the Bally Sports Live App and the Milb First Pitch App.







Texas League Stories from May 14, 2026

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