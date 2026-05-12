Travs Blast 3 Homers But Come up Short

Published on May 12, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Arkansas Travelers News Release







Springdale, AR - The Arkansas Travelers hit three home runs but succumbed to the Northwest Arkansas Naturals, 9-4 on Tuesday. Michael Arroyo hit a lead off homer and Charlie Pagliarini and Josh Hood also went deep. Outside of the homers, the Travs only had three other hits. The Naturals took control of the game, scoring five times in the bottom of the sixth to break a tie. The Travs had offensive chances drawing seven walks and getting hit by two pitches but could not capitalize. Arkansas used five pitchers in the contest with none working longer than three innings.

Moments That Mattered

* Arroyo started the Travs off quickly with a leadoff blast to dead centerfield but in a sign of things to come, the Travs threatened for more in the inning but left two runners stranded.

* The Naturals loaded the bases in a tie game in the sixth inning and took the lead on a fielder's choice groundout. Two batters later, a grand slam by Rudy Martin pushed their lead to five.

Notable Travs Performances

* DH Charlie Pagliarini: 2-3, 2 BB, run, 2B, HR, RBI

* SS Josh Hood: 1-2, 2 BB, run, HR, 2 RBI

News and Notes

* Arkansas went 0-for-12 with runners in scoring position and left 11 men on base.

* The Travs lost a series opener for the first time in the last four series.

AfThe series continues on Wednesday night with RH Ryan Hawks (2-2, 2.79) starting for the Travs against RH Felix Arronde (2-1, 4.50). First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. The game will be broadcast on 106.7 FM Buz2, MLB.tv, the Bally Sports Live App and the Milb First Pitch App.







Texas League Stories from May 12, 2026

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