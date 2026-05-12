RoughRiders Drop Series Opener in Midland

Published on May 12, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Frisco RoughRiders News Release







MIDLAND, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders allowed four home runs in a 9-7 loss to the Midland RockHounds on Tuesday at Momentum Bank Ballpark, dropping the series opener.

Both teams began the scoring with grand slams in the second inning. Frisco (16-17) got its from Corey Joyce in the top half, before Midland (21-13) responded with one off the bat from Ryan Lasko. After two, the game was tied 4-4 and Blaze Pontes (2-1) entered to throw 1.2 scoreless innings out of the Midland bullpen.

The RockHounds' offense saw three more home runs leave the yard in the fourth inning against Ricardo Velez (3-1), as Davis Diaz, Bobby Boser and Leo De Vries provided a 9-4 lead.

Midland would not score again, but weathered a late Frisco rally that included a two-RBI single from Orlando Martinez in the bottom of the eighth. The Riders got Frainyer Chavez aboard in the ninth, but could not come back and score against A.J. Causey, who secured his first save.

Notes to Know:

Joyce's grand slam was his seventh home run of the season in 20 games, putting him alone at the top of the team lead. The infielder has now driven in 19 runs as well in those 20 contests.

Marcus Lee Sang extended his hitting streak to seven games with a double in the seventh inning.

Janser Lara and Ryan Lobus combined to toss 2.2 scoreless innings out of the RoughRiders' bullpen.

Frisco will look to break a three-game losing skid on Wednesday, pitting LHP Blake Townsend (0-2, 6.75) against LHP Wei-En Lin (2-0, 1.85) in a 6:30 p.m. start at Momentum Bank Ballpark.

For tickets and more information about the Frisco RoughRiders, visit RidersBaseball.com or call 972.731.9200.







Texas League Stories from May 12, 2026

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