Martin's Moonshot Launches Nats to 9-4 Win

Published on May 12, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Northwest Arkansas Naturals News Release







SPRINGDALE, AR - Rudy Martin Jr.'s grand slam led the Northwest Arkansas Naturals (19-14) to a 9-4 win over the Arkansas Travelers (19-15) on Tuesday afternoon at Arvest Ballpark. The Naturals continue their six-game set against the Travelers on Wednesday, with first pitch at 7:05 PM CT.

Carson Roccaforte hit an RBI single in the fifth inning to tie the game at two. The lefty drove in Omar Hernandez, who scored three runs and drove in a pair on Tuesday.

The Nats scored five runs in the sixth, with Martin Jr. capping off the frame in grand style. The left fielder drove a ball deep into the berm in right-center field for his first professional grand slam. Martin Jr. brought in Roccaforte, Hernandez and Colton Becker with the long ball and made it 7-2, Nats.

Hernandez tacked on a pair in the eighth when he lined a low slider into center field and drove in Becker and Connor Scott. The catcher went 2-for-3 with a stolen base in the contest, and increased his batting average to .319 on the season.

Frank Mozzicato went four innings of one-run ball Tuesday. The southpaw recorded a season-high six strikeouts and allowed just two hits. Hunter Owen (1-1) came on in relief and dealt 3.2 innings, picking up his first win of 2026. Zachary Cawyer pitched 1.1 scoreless to notch his second save of the year and finish off the 9-4 win for NWA.

The Naturals face off against the Travelers in the second game of the six-game series Wednesday at 7:05 PM CT. Fans can enjoy $1 hot dogs and Baseball Bingo, presented by Indigo Sky Casino. Fans can get their tickets at NWANaturals.com for the remainder of the series.

As always, fans can follow along through the Naturals' TV broadcast, available with a subscription to MLB.tv or the MiLB App and for free through the Bally Live Sports App. Additionally, you can listen to the radio call of all 138 games with the "Voice of the Naturals", Shawn Murnin, on the MiLB app and NWANaturals.com.







Texas League Stories from May 12, 2026

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