Nivens Has Three Hits in Nats' Fifth Straight Loss
Published on May 17, 2026 under Texas League (TL)
Northwest Arkansas Naturals News Release
SPRINGDALE, AR - Spencer Nivens went 3-for-3 and Hunter Owen struck out seven in relief in the Northwest Arkansas Naturals' (19-19) 9-5 loss to the Arkansas Travelers (24-15) on Sunday afternoon at Arvest Ballpark, extending their losing streak to a season-high five games. The Naturals begin a two-week road trip on Tuesday in Amarillo, Texas against the Sod Poodles with a 7:05 PM CT first pitch.
Kulasingam got NWA on the board early with his second home run of the season. He crushed a ball into the Naturals bullpen in right field to make it a 4-1 Arkansas lead in the opening frame. Kulasingam went 2-for-4 with two RBI and a pair of runs scored in the contest.
Nivens reached base in all four trips to the plate in the series finale. The lefty capped off a three-run fifth inning for the Naturals, doubling in Kulasingam and Jorge Alfaro. He also hit a pair of singles and walked on Sunday afternoon.
Owen was the third and final pitcher used by the Nats. He came on after Frank Mozzicato (0-2) and Brandon Johnson, and recorded seven punchouts in five innings of one-run ball. Owen tied his career-high in strikeouts, a mark he reached four times in 2025.
Northwest Arkansas hits the road to start a 12-game road trip on Tuesday, with first pitch against the Amarillo Sod Poodles at 7:05 PM CT. Fans can follow along by listening to the radio call with the "Voice of the Naturals", Shawn Murnin, all season long on the MiLB app and NWANaturals.com.
Texas League Stories from May 17, 2026
- Frisco Wins Sunday to Seize Series in Midland - Frisco RoughRiders
- Nivens Has Three Hits in Nats' Fifth Straight Loss - Northwest Arkansas Naturals
- Three Errors Cost Missions as Wind Surge Escape with 6-3 Win - San Antonio Missions
- Travs Blast 4 Homers in 5th Straight Win - Arkansas Travelers
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