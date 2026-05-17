Padres Reliever Jhony Brito to Join Missions on Rehab Assignment

Published on May 17, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

San Antonio Missions News Release







SAN ANTONIO - San Diego Padres pitcher Jhony Brito will join the San Antonio Missions on a rehab assignment and start today's game. First pitch is at 1:05 p.m.

Brito missed all of 2025 after undergoing Tommy John Surgery. In 2024, Brito went 1-2 with a 4.12 ERA in 26 games for the Padres with 10 walks and 29 strikeouts across 43.2 innings.

The Padres acquired Brito in December of 2023 from the New York Yankees as part of the trade that sent outfielders Juan Soto and Trent Grisham from San Diego to New York. Brito joined Michael King, Kyle Higashioka, Randy Vazquez and Drew Thorpe as the return for the Padres. In 2023, Brito had gone 9-7 with a 4.28 ERA in 25 games (13 starts) with 28 walks and 72 strikeouts across 90.1 innings for the Yankees.

Tickets are available online at samissions.com. The Missions' ticket office is open at 10 a.m. Fans can also call 210-675-7275.







Texas League Stories from May 17, 2026

Padres Reliever Jhony Brito to Join Missions on Rehab Assignment - San Antonio Missions

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