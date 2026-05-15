Wichita Bangs Two Homers in 7-0 Defeat of Flying Chanclas

Published on May 15, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

San Antonio Missions News Release







SAN ANTONIO - Billy Amick and Caleb Roberts slammed two homers to The Wolff's berm and digital board while Sam Armstong, Ricky Castro, Jaylen Nowlin and Will Fleming combined to shut out the Flying Chanclas de San Antonio (13-23) as the Wichita Wind Surge (17-18) won 7-0 on Thursday.

Ian Koenig drew up a 4-6-3 double play with Wind Surge runners at the corners to shut out the opening frame after giving up consecutive hits to Wichita's table setters. Koenig remained busy but confident in the following turn, but he ran into trouble later.

The Flying Chanclas got on base in the first two stanzas but to no avail. Two of the San Diego Padres' top 30 prospects, Ethan Salas and Romeo Sanabria, hustled to the second base bag in each inning. Salas was given a free pass and stole a bag while Sanabria doubled to keep rolling in this series, but San Antonio was unable to capitalize off their efforts remaining scoreless against Sam Armstrong.

The top of the Wind Surge order managed to wear down Koenig in the third as they loaded the bases following a Garrett Spain single. Billy Amick leaned into an offspeed pitch and Ricardo Olivar was given a free pass as Koenig began to feel the pressure with one out. Kyle DeBarge drove in two runs off a line drive that got just under the glove of left outfielder Tirso Ornelas to put the Wind Surge ahead 2-0. Koenig mixed up Maddux Houghton and Acuña assisted with a fielded roller to prevent any more scored runs, but Wichita led 2-0.

Roberts knocked one over of The Wolff's right field wall in the fourth before Olivar, Debarge and Houghton jumped all over Koenig in the fifth to score two more and pad their lead over the Flying Chanclas 5-0. A taxed Koenig finished a grueling 4.2 innings with five runs allowed off eight hits and 97 pitches before being pulled for Flying Chanclas reliever Harry Gustin.

Armstrong kept the Flying Chanclas grounded in four scoreless innings, including back-to-back 1-2-3 innings to finish his outing. Armstrong handed his confidence at the mound to his teammate Castro in the bottom fifth as Castro struck out Salas and fellow Padres prospect Braedon Karpathios.

Gustin looked to keep the Wind Surge from building upon their five-run lead but became the next victim for another Wind Surge home run as Amick crushed another two-run bomb in the sixth to extend their lead to 7-0. Gustin bounced back in his next turn at the mound striking out the heart of Wichita's order.

Nowlin and Fleming finished things off for Wichita in the 7-0 shutout win over the Flying Chanclas. Nowlin discarded the San Antonio order in the eighth with the lofty Fleming closing things out with a Karpathios strikeout in the ninth.

Up Next:

The Missions and Wind Surge continue their six-game series on Friday at 7:05 p.m. Rep the Missions in style. Be one of the first 2,000 fans and receive a Missions grey road jersey giveaway, presented by McCombs Ford West. The fun continues after the final out! Kids are invited onto the field to run the bases following the game. Catch all the action on Country Legends KKYX, 680 AM, 104.9 FM and kkyx.com. Tickets are available at samissions.com or by calling 210-675-7275.







Texas League Stories from May 15, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.