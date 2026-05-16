Hernandez Homers in 11-8 Loss Friday

Published on May 15, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Northwest Arkansas Naturals News Release







SPRINGDALE, AR -- Omar Hernandez hit his first home run of the season, a three-run blast, in the Northwest Arkansas Naturals (19-17) 11-8 loss to the Arkansas Travelers (22-15) at Arvest Ballpark on Friday. The two teams continue their six-game series with a 6:05 PM CT first pitch on Saturday.

Drew Beam started Friday's game in a matchup of two College World Series-winning hurlers opposite Kade Anderson, the number seven prospect in baseball.

The Travelers scored the first run of the game in the fourth, but the Nats fired back in the bottom of the frame. Jorge Alfaro tied the game with an RBI single to left and Daniel Vazquez's fielder's choice brought in Spencer Nivens to give NWA the lead. Jack Pineda singled to center and Hernandez followed up with his first long ball of the season, a three-run shot off Anderson, to give NWA a 5-1 edge.

The lead didn't last long with the Travs knocking in seven runs in the top of the fifth to go up 8-5.

NWA battled back with Canyon Brown reaching on a one-out error and Justin Johnson working a walk. Carson Roccaforte doubled to right-center, scoring both runners to bring the Nats within a run. Colton Becker dropped down a sacrifice bunt to move Roccaforte to third, and he scored on a passed ball to tie the game.

It stayed tied until the top of the ninth when Lazaro Montes homered on the first pitch of the inning, starting a three-run frame that gave Arkansas an 11-8 edge. Roccaforte and Becker each singled with two outs in the ninth, bringing the tying run to the plate, but Peyton Alford got the final out to sink the Naturals hopes.

With the Travelers up 3-1 in the series, LHP Hunter Patteson (2-2, 6.65) takes the mound Saturday for a 6:05 PM CT first pitch at Arvest Ballpark. Fans get their tickets at www.NWANaturals.com. Additionally, you can catch all the action with the "Voice of the Naturals" with a subscription to the MiLB app or for free on Bally Live Sports. The radio broadcast is available for all 137 games on the MiLB app and NWANaturals.com.







Texas League Stories from May 15, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.