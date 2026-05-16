Missions Overwhelm Wind Surge, 10-3, as Wichita Sets Franchise Strikeout Record

Published on May 15, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Wichita Wind Surge News Release







SAN ANTONIO, Texas - The Wichita Wind Surge (17-19) fell 10-3 to the San Antonio Missions (14-23) in game four of their six-game series Friday night at Nelson W. Wolff Municipal Stadium as Wichita struck out a franchise-record 20 times in the loss.

The Wind Surge struggled on both sides of the ball, as four different pitchers allowed at least one earned run while the pitching staff issued a season-high eight walks. Offensively, Wichita managed just three hits while San Antonio starter and former major leaguer Omar Cruz dominated, striking out nine over just 3.1 innings. Kyle DeBarge provided one of the few bright spots, tallying two hits in his seventh multi-hit game of the season. Andrew Cossetti extended his on-base streak to eight games, while Caleb Roberts continued his strong start with Wichita by reaching base again after scoring or driving in a run in each of his first three games with the club.

THE RUNDOWN

Wichita threatened in the first inning after a dropped third strike and DeBarge single put runners on the corners, but the Surge failed to capitalize.

Ty Langenberg started for Wichita and showed solid early stuff, fanning two early.

Meanwhile, Cruz was dominant from the first pitch, piling up eight strikeouts through his first three innings.

The Missions took control in the third, loading the bases with two outs via a double and two walks before drawing a bases-loaded walk and adding a two-run single to build a 3-0 lead.

The Surge answered in the fourth after loading the bases of their own. Maddux Houghton hit a ground ball to shortstop, but a throwing error allowed two runs to score, cutting the deficit to 3-2.

San Antonio responded immediately in the bottom half, collecting two hits to plate another run and extend the lead to 4-2.

The Missions added another in the fifth after once again loading the bases, using three walks and a single to score one run before Wichita limited the damage with a double play. The Surge trailed 5-2 after five.

Wichita pulled within two in the sixth when Caleb Roberts walked and Cossetti roped an RBI double to score Roberts from first, trimming the deficit to 5-3.

San Antonio put the game away in the bottom of the sixth, stringing together a walk and four singles while adding four runs, including one on a wild pitch, to push the lead to 9-3.

The Missions added one more in the seventh on an RBI single before cruising to victory.

HIGHLIGHTS

Wichita struck out 20 times, the most in franchise history.

2B Kyle DeBarge extended his on-base streak to nine games.

DeBarge recorded his seventh multi-hit game of the season.

DeBarge has posted multi-hit performances in back-to-back games.

RF Caleb Roberts has scored or driven in a run in each of his first three games with Wichita.

C Andrew Cossetti extended his on-base streak to eight games.

RHP Kyle Bischoff recorded his fourth scoreless appearance of the season.

STAT OF THE DAY

20 - Wichita struck out a franchise-record 20 times in the loss.

WHAT'S NEXT

The Wind Surge continue their Texas road trip with game five of their six-game series against the San Antonio Missions on Saturday at 7:05 p.m. at Nelson W. Wolff Municipal Stadium. Games can be heard on windsurge.com and viewed on MiLB.TV and Bally Sports Live. For tickets, visit windsurge.com/tickets.







Texas League Stories from May 15, 2026

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