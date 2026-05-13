Missions Power Past Wind Surge Early in 8-3 Series-Opening Loss

Published on May 12, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Wichita Wind Surge News Release







SAN ANTONIO, Texas - The Wichita Wind Surge (16-17) dropped game one of their six-game series against the San Antonio Missions (12-22), 8-3, Tuesday night at Nelson W. Wolff Municipal Stadium as San Antonio's explosive first two innings, highlighted by four home runs, proved too much to overcome.

The Wind Surge pitching staff surrendered eight runs early, but Wichita's bullpen settled in nicely. Darren Bowen was dominant in relief, tossing three perfect innings while retiring all nine batters he faced and striking out two. Luis Quiñones also delivered 1.2 scoreless innings, striking out four, as Wichita recorded its 15th double-digit strikeout performance of the season.

Wind Surge debutant Caleb Roberts made an immediate impact, driving in two runs on a sixth-inning single. Jake Rucker added an RBI, while Garrett Spain and Kyle DeBarge both extended their on-base streaks to six games.

THE RUNDOWN

San Antonio wasted no time offensively in the bottom of the first. Ethan Salas, younger brother of Wind Surge infielder Jose Salas, launched a two-run homer to right field to open the scoring. The Missions continued their offensive barrage with four consecutive extra-base hits, including back-to-back doubles followed by back-to-back home runs. Wichita trailed 6-0 after one inning.

The Missions added two more in the second, leading off the inning with a single before blasting another two-run homer, their fourth long ball of the night through just two innings. The Wind Surge fell behind 8-0 after two.

Bowen entered in relief in the third and settled things down, retiring all nine hitters he faced over three scoreless innings while striking out two.

Wichita broke through in the sixth after loading the bases with a double and two walks. Rucker drew a bases-loaded walk to plate one before Roberts lined a two-run single up the middle in his Wind Surge debut. Wichita cut the deficit to 8-3.

That would be all the offense Wichita could generate as San Antonio's pitching staff held the Surge scoreless the rest of the way to secure the series-opening victory.

HIGHLIGHTS

For the first time in their professional careers, Jose Salas faced his younger brother, Ethan Salas.

Wichita struck out 11 batters, its 15th double-digit strikeout game of the season.

RF Garrett Spain extended his on-base streak to six games.

2B Kyle DeBarge extended his on-base streak to six games.

DH Caleb Roberts made his Wind Surge debut and recorded a multi-RBI game.

RF Maddux Houghton notched his seventh double of the season.

RHP Darren Bowen logged his sixth scoreless appearance of the year.

Bowen was perfect over three innings, setting a season high with 3.0 innings pitched.

RHP Luis Quiñones recorded his seventh scoreless appearance of 2026.

RHP Kyle Bischoff struck out two in his third scoreless outing of the season.

STAT OF THE DAY

9 - Darren Bowen retired all nine batters he faced over three perfect innings of relief.

WHAT'S NEXT

The Wind Surge continue their Texas road trip with game two of their six-game series against the San Antonio Missions on Wednesday at 7:05 p.m. at Nelson W. Wolff Municipal Stadium. Games can be heard on windsurge.com and viewed on MiLB.TV and Bally Sports Live. For tickets, visit windsurge.com/tickets.







Texas League Stories from May 12, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.