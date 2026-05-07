A Family Game: The José Salas Profile

Published on May 7, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Wichita Wind Surge News Release







Wind Surge infielder Jose Salas comes from a Venezuelan baseball family that spans generations, from his grandfather and father, both former professional catchers, to his brothers, who are now following the same path in the San Diego Padres and Miami Marlins organizations. Growing up between Florida, Venezuela and the Dominican Republic, Salas was surrounded by the game at every level, developing the skills and competitive edge that continue to shape his journey through professional baseball.

"I wouldn't really say it (my family) added any extra pressure," Salas said. "It was more like a family competition between me, my brothers, my dad and our family in general. Coming from a baseball family and having that friendly competition really helps us in the long run, especially during a long season. We try to set goals for each other and keep pushing one another."

That foundation showed early, as Salas signed with the Miami Marlins as an international free agent in 2019. Professional baseball had been the goal his whole life, and Salas expected to sign as early as possible.

"In reality, we had a goal, and we put all of our focus into that, "Salas said. "At the end of the day, that's what we achieved."

For Salas, signing with Miami hit close to home, literally and figuratively. Born in Florida before spending much of his developmental years between Venezuela and the Dominican Republic, joining the Marlins organization was a dream realized.

"Being born in Florida and getting the opportunity to play for a team there was a childhood dream of mine," Salas said. "Putting that jersey on meant everything to me and my family. It was a really special moment."

The journey through professional baseball has not come without challenges. After signing at 16, Salas did not make his professional debut until 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He opened his career splitting time between the FCL Marlins and the Jupiter Hammerheads, hitting .370 in 28 games in the Florida Complex League before posting a .250 average over 27 games in Jupiter. Prior to that, he gained valuable experience against significantly older competition in the Venezuelan Winter League with Águilas del Zulia during the 2020-21 season, appearing in 19 games at just 17 years old.

"At first, it was pretty scary," Salas said. "I didn't really know what I was getting into, going into a league where everyone was older and more experienced than me. But after the first couple of days, a lot of the older guys took me under their wing and showed me the ropes. They taught me what it meant to be a professional and how to handle a long season day by day."

In 2022, Salas returned to Jupiter and earned Florida State League Player of the Month honors in June before being promoted to High-A Beloit later that month. Across both stops, he hit .250/.339/.384 in 109 games, scoring 69 runs with nine home runs and 41 RBIs. He continued his development in the Arizona Fall League, where he was selected to the Rising Stars Game.

While the offensive numbers did not immediately jump off the page, his defensive versatility stood out. Salas was able to move all across the infield, a skill set that continues to shape his value today as a utility option in Wichita.

On Jan. 20, 2023, Salas was part of a major trade that sent him from Miami to the Minnesota Twins in a deal centered around two-time batting champion Luis Arraez. The move represented one of the first major business realities of professional baseball for the young infielder and would put him far away from his family.

"Mentally, it took a toll on me that first year," Salas said. "Learning the business side of baseball definitely hit hard. But at the end of the day, I learned a lot from it. Now, going into my third year here, I feel at home. The people here make me feel at home, and I'm loving it."

He opened the 2023 season with High-A Cedar Rapids but struggled to find consistency offensively, hitting .190 with four home runs and 33 RBIs across 93 games. He remained at that level in 2024, appearing in 102 games and hitting .227/.286/.330 while further expanding his versatility, including 30 starts in center field.

Salas' time in Wichita has been a gradual progression. He made his Double-A debut in 2025, appearing in 48 games and hitting .210/.275/.352 with five home runs and 22 RBIs, showing flashes of power while continuing to adjust to upper-level pitching.

After opening the 2026 season on the 7-day injured list, Salas has taken a noticeable step forward offensively. Through his first 13 games, he is hitting .250/.367/.575 with four home runs and six RBIs, nearly matching his previous season's home run total while significantly improving his on-base and slugging percentages.

Part of that success appears tied to a significant change in his approach, the decision to move away from a career of switch hitting to exclusively hitting from the left side.

"Throughout my career, I've had more success and more confidence from the left side," Salas said. "Since I face more right-handed pitchers, it made sense. I talked it over with the team, and as of right now, I'm loving it. I've talked a lot with my dad, my brother Ethan and teammates to get tips, and so far it's been great."

Now at 22 years old, Salas' early-season surge raises the possibility that his breakout may be arriving.

His rise is happening while competing alongside a familiar name in the Texas League. His younger brother, Ethan Salas, one of the Padres top prospects, is now navigating his own professional climb, creating a rare opportunity for two brothers to compete and develop alongside each other.

"We don't really talk trash to each other," Salas said with a smirk. This game can humble you quickly," Salas said. "We just love setting goals for each other. If one of us is down, we pick each other up. We know this game has ups and downs, so we stay connected, help each other and try to keep each other going."

For Salas, baseball has always been more than a career path. It is a family legacy built on competition, accountability and shared ambition. Now, with Wichita, that lifelong foundation may finally be translating into the breakout performance he has spent years building toward.







Texas League Stories from May 7, 2026

A Family Game: The José Salas Profile - Wichita Wind Surge

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