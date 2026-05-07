Boom Ball Expands Nationwide Tour with High-Energy Co-Ed Baseball Show Coming to Springfield, MO

Published on May 7, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Springfield Cardinals News Release







SPRINGFIELD, Mo.6 - Boom Ball, a reimagined, high-energy baseball experience is expanding nationwide, with a multi-city summer tour across the U.S. as momentum builds around its new "show baseball" experience.

Boom Ball continues its rollout with its next stop in Springfield on Saturday, July 11 at Route 66 Stadium, bringing its signature blend of fast-paced play and interactive fan moments to the crowd. Designed as a fresh take on America's pastime, Boom Ball combines elite baseball and softball talent with immersive, personality-driven entertainment.

Each event is a two-hour, co-ed experience and includes six action-packed innings. Teams, the Lucky Llamas and the Chaos Crew, compete through a twist on traditional baseball combined with trick plays and high-impact moments that keep fans engaged from the first pitch through the final inning.

The experience features former collegiate and minor league players, softball stars, and reality TV personalities, all coming together for fast-paced gameplay, crowd interaction, and unexpected entertainment moments that redefine the traditional ballpark experience.

"One of the goals in becoming Route 66 Stadium was to attract more special events but we had no idea it would happen this fast!" said Dan Reiter, General Manager of the Springfield Cardinals. "We are thrilled to welcome one of the premiere touring baseball acts to the Ozarks, Boom Ball. Their fun style of play is sure to entertain fans of all ages, so get your tickets early to maximize the experience of Boom Ball."

Fans can expect an interactive, music-filled atmosphere with crowd participation and surprise moments throughout the night. Designed for families, sports fans, and first-time attendees alike, Boom Ball delivers a new style of baseball entertainment centered around fun, energy, and shared experiences.

Boom Ball's current 2026 Tour Schedule is below, with additional cities and dates being added each week. For more information, tour updates, and tickets visit boomballtour.com.

March 28, 2026: PHOENIX, AZ, Camelback Ranch

April 18, 2026: ATLANTA, GA, Gwinnett Field

June 20, 2026: JACKSON, MS, Trustmark Park

June 27, 2026: MEMPHIS, TN, AutoZone Park

July 4, 2026: LANSING, MI, Jackson Field

July 11, 2026: SPRINGFIELD, MO Route 66 Stadium

July 18, 2026: CHICAGO, IL, Northwestern Medicine Field

July 25, 2026: BIRMINGHAM, AL, Regions Field

Aug. 8, 2026: READING, PA, FirstEnergy Stadium

Aug. 22, 2026: WICHITA, KS, Equity Bank Park

About Boom Ball

Boom Ball is a new co-ed touring baseball entertainment experience designed to reimagine America's pastime for a new generation of fans. Built by a team of award-winning live event producers and lifelong baseball enthusiasts, Boom Ball blends fast-paced play, elite baseball and softball talent, immersive fan interaction, and high-energy entertainment to create unforgettable live events for fans of all ages. Every game is designed to feel electric, with moments of surprise, showmanship, and pure excitement, making Boom Ball a fun-first experience families and sports fans can enjoy together year after year. Visit BoomBallTour.com for more information.







Texas League Stories from May 7, 2026

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