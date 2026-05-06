Cardinals-Hooks Postponed on Tuesday, May 5

Published on May 5, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Springfield Cardinals News Release







SPRINGFIELD, MO - Tuesday night's game (May 5) between the Springfield Cardinals and the Corpus Christi Hooks at Route 66 Stadium has been postponed due to inclement weather and wet field conditions. The two teams now have a scheduled single-admission doubleheader on Thursday, May 7, beginning at 4:15 PM. Gates open at 3:45 PM.

Fans who had tickets to Tuesday's game can find their exchangeable tickets located in the month of October in their My Cardinals Ticket Accounts. Tickets for Tuesday can be exchanged to another Springfield Cardinals home game in 2026.

Tuesday's originally scheduled Route 66 Stadium Poster giveaway will now take place during Wednesday's game.

Game two of Thursday's doubleheader will start approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of game one. Both games are scheduled for seven innings in length. One ticket will be good for both games.

The Cardinals host Corpus Christi all week, starting with a Wednesday day game at 11:15 AM. With marquee nights at the ballpark this homestand, including the first Cashew Chickens game on Thursday, Star Wars™ Night on Friday, Ozarks Coca-Cola Super Soft Championship Shirt Giveaway on Saturday and Mother's Day Pictures and Postgame Catch on the Field on Sunday, fans have five more chances to catch the Cardinals in action.

For any questions, contact the front office at (417) 863-0395 or email us at info@springfieldcardinals.com.







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