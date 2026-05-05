Riders Rip Four Home Runs in Win over Naturals

Published on May 5, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Frisco RoughRiders News Release







FRISCO, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders opened their series with a 10-3 win over the Northwest Arkansas Naturals early on Tuesday at Riders Field.

In an 11:05 a.m. start on an Education Day presented by Collin College, Frisco (15-13) tallied the game's first run when Corey Joyce hammered a home run down the left field line for a 1-0 lead in the second inning off of Northwest Arkansas (15-13) starter, Frank Mozzicato (0-1).

The Riders added three more runs in the fourth inning, highlighted by a 467-foot dinger from Ian Moller into left-center field that drove in two.

In the fifth, Frisco scored six more times, as Dylan Dreiling slammed a three-run blast and Keyber Rodriguez followed with a solo shot on the very next pitch. The Riders sent 11 men to the plate and led 10-0 at the conclusion of the inning.

Riders starter Josh Trentadue (1-1) was done after five magnificent innings, leaving with the lead, having surrendered just one hit. The lefty struck out six Naturals hitters.

Northwest Arkansas mustered three runs across the seventh and eighth innings on a pair of home runs from Brett Squires and Carson Roccaforte.

Notes to Know:

Joyce's home run was his sixth on the season, moving him into the team lead. The 27-year-old homered just twice for Double-A Knoxville last season in 92 games.

Trentadue set season-highs in innings pitched (5.0) and strikeouts (6), all while allowing his fewest hits (1) and runs (0) in a start this year.

The 467-foot home run from Moller is the longest of the season by any RoughRider so far.

In another Education Day presented by Collin College on Wednesday, Frisco hands the ball to LHP Blake Townsend (0-1, 6.75) against RHP Felix Arronde (1-1, 6.00) for a 12:05 p.m. start at Riders Field.

It will also be a Wine Wednesday presented by Landon Winery with wine specials through the seventh inning and Education Day presented by Collin College.

For tickets and more information about the Frisco RoughRiders, visit RidersBaseball.com or call 972.731.9200.







Texas League Stories from May 5, 2026

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